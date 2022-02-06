



The Indian Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information (RFI) for simulators that can emulate the country's submarine rescue systems.





More specifically, the ministry is procuring two sets of simulators that can prepare Indian Navy personnel for the service's submarine rescue vessel (SRV) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, according to the RFI that was published in January 2022.





The SRV simulator should be able to replicate rolling and pitching motions of the actual vehicle and feature the same “look, feel, functionalities, man-machine interface, and response time” to the Indian Navy's deep-submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV).















