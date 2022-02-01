



Major Somnath Sharma was martyred while leading his men to evict Pakistani raiders in Srinagar in 1947. Posthumously, he became the first recipient of India's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra in 1950.





Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of India's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, was barely 24 years old when he made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Born on January 31, 1923, Sharma was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the 19th Hyderabad Regiment in 1942. He was martyred while clearing off Pakistani raiders from Srinagar Airport in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war. He was posthumously awarded the highest military decoration for his unparalleled courage during the Battle of Budgam.





Sharma had earned the respect of his juniors and the trust of his seniors by performing in an exemplary manner during his short career span. After he graduated from the Royal Military College, he witnessed the Arakan Campaign in Burma. He was mentioned several times in despatches while the fight was going on during that campaign.





Battle of Budgam





During the Battle of Budgam, the Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar, where the enemy had invaded on October 22, 1947. On October 31, the D Company of the fourth battalion of the Kumaon Regiment flew to Srinagar under Major Sharma's command. During the operation, his left hand was cast in plaster due to previous injuries in a hockey field; however, he insisted on being with his company and was permitted the same.





The heavy casualties adversely affected the company's firing might, therefore Sharma took it upon himself to distribute ammunition to his men and operating light machine guns. A mortar shell exploded on a pile of ammunition near him while he was busy fighting the infiltrators. However, the brave young soldier displayed exemplary leadership and before succumbing to his injuries, transmitted a message to his brigade's headquarters, which read: "The enemies are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round. "His unparalleled love and indomitable spirit motivated the troops to fight after his death and secure the Srinagar Airfield for India.







