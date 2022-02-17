



Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home in Islamabad on Wednesday. Baig, who has been critical of the government`s policies, is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government commentary.





The Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Imran Khan's friend-turned-foe journalist Mohsin Baig on the government's complaint about a conversation on a television channel's show involving the Pakistan Prime Minister.





According to the report, Mohsin Baig is at fault for starting a conversation on a television show with filthy comments about Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.





Old pictures of Imran and Mohsin sitting together after their detention, on the other hand, have gone viral.





Following the broadcast, the government filed a complaint with the FIA, who responded quickly and detained Baig for his central part in the argument.





According to the information, a police officer was also hurt during the FIA raid to apprehend Baig after the latter resisted the arrest and fired his revolver at one of the cops.





Due to resistance, the raid lasted an hour, and the accused was spotted holding the arm at the time of his capture.





He was taken to a police station, and a squad of officers was dispatched to arrest his son.





On February 16, the PTI minister, Murad Saeed, filed a complaint against Baig.





It stated that on February 10, Mohsin Baig "assassinated his character by using abusive and immoral language in a talk show, namely G for Gharida," Samaa TV reported.





The alleged incident occurred in the presence of other participants, related a baseless story with derogatory remarks, and the same was thereafter shared through social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, it said.





The FIR added that the accused tried to distort Saeed`s image for ulterior motives and also cultivated and induced a natural person to engage in a "sexually explicit act".







