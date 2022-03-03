



Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested three over ground workers of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.





According to the spokesman, the security forces had established a mobile checkpoint at Khudpora orchards in the district.





“During checking, movement of three suspects was noticed who were challenged to stop. Instead of stopping, they started fleeing away but were chased and arrested tactfully by the alert joint party,” the spokesman said.





The arrested persons were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Nadeem Rafiq Rather and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, he said.







