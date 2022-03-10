



Dibrugarh: Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in forest areas at Malugaon along the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.





Acting on specific information regarding the movement of armed cadres belonging to NSCN-KYA in the forest areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border in Malugaon, a team of Army with Assam police launched an operation.





During the operation, the team managed to locate and recover a cache of weapons and ammunition from the Malugaon area.





Indian Army revitalized its sources and corroborated a specific input of the presence of weapons in Malugaon.





One MQ 81 assault rifle along with 136 rounds of ammunition, seventeen rounds of ammunition of 9 mm pistols and two detonators were recovered during the operation.





The operation was a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between Indian army and Assam Police, said an official.







