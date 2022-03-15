



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an MoU with Bangalore-based company SASMOS to work together on advanced electronics, electrical and fibre optic interconnections in the aerospace domain. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two companies on March 11.





HAL's subsidiary Naini Aerospace Limited (NAeL) was also a signatory to the MoU, SASMOS' statement noted.





"The MoU is intended to explore business cooperation, especially in the northern India, through utilization of capacity and capabilities of NAeL to bring their expertise in fibre optics, electronics and electrical interconnected system in the aerospace domain through the support from HAL and SASMOS," it added.





Under the MoU, HAL and SASMOS will "work together in the field of advanced electronics, electrical and fibre optics interconnections in the aerospace domain", it mentioned.







