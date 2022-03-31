India Successfully Test-Fires Two More Medium Range Surface-To-Air Air Defence Missiles
A video grab of the flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile
The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur.
India on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.
The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.
The tests were successful, the sources said.
On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.
The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.
