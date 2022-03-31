A video grab of the flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile





The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur.





India on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.





The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.





The tests were successful, the sources said.





On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.





The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.







