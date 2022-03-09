



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.





"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.





Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.





410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release.





With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.





The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, read the release.





The humanitarian toll has increased amid Russian military operations in Ukraine that was launched on February 24. As per the UN, around 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine.



