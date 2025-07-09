



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly credited Donald Trump with preventing and ending a potential war between India and Pakistan during Trump’s presidency. In remarks at a White House Cabinet meeting, Rubio stated, “Under your leadership, we’ve prevented and ended a war between India and Pakistan,” highlighting it as a major foreign policy achievement of the Trump administration.





Rubio also referenced other diplomatic successes, such as peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations in other conflict zones.





Trump himself reiterated the claim, stating that at the height of military tensions between India and Pakistan, his administration warned both countries that the US would suspend all trade if the conflict escalated.





He described the situation as potentially reaching a “nuclear stage,” emphasising the significance of US intervention in de-escalating the standoff. Trump claimed, “We said we’re not going to be dealing with you at all if you’re going to fight. And they were maybe at a nuclear stage. They’re both nuclear powers. And I think stopping that was very important”.





However, official responses from India have consistently denied any US mediation. Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have stated that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was achieved through direct communication between the countries’ military leadership, not through third-party intervention.





The US State Department has also clarified that Rubio’s and Trump’s statements reflect personal opinions rather than documented diplomatic mediation, and there is no concrete evidence of direct US involvement in brokering the ceasefire.





While Rubio and Trump have publicly claimed that the Trump administration played a decisive role in preventing a war between India and Pakistan—potentially averting a nuclear crisis—Indian authorities and the US State Department have disputed the narrative of US mediation, emphasising that the de-escalation was managed bilaterally between India and Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







