



The Indian Army's pursuit of additional M982 Excalibur GPS-guided artillery rounds represents a significant strategic evolution in precision warfare capabilities, catalysed by the successful deployment of these advanced munitions during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This procurement decision underscores India's commitment to modernising its artillery systems with cutting-edge technology that enhances operational effectiveness while minimising collateral damage.





Operation Sindoor: A Demonstration of Precision Warfare





Operation Sindoor, executed on May 7, 2025, marked a pivotal moment in India's military operations against cross-border terrorism. The 25-minute operation, conducted between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM IST, successfully targeted nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the devastating Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The operation demonstrated the Indian Army's enhanced precision strike capabilities, with seven of the nine targets being engaged by Army artillery units using advanced GPS-guided munitions.





The effectiveness of the Excalibur rounds during this operation was particularly noteworthy. According to military sources, the precision strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed, who were connected to previous terrorist activities including the IC814 hijacking and Pulwama blast. The success of these precision engagements has reinforced the Indian Army's confidence in GPS-guided artillery systems as a cornerstone of modern warfare tactics.





Technical Superiority of The M982 Excalibur System





The M982 Excalibur represents a revolutionary advancement in artillery technology, offering capabilities that far exceed conventional munitions. Developed through a collaborative effort between Raytheon Missiles & Defence and BAE Systems, the 155mm extended-range guided projectile achieves remarkable precision with a circular error probable (CEP) of just four meters, compared to conventional artillery shells that can deviate by up to 150 meters at similar ranges. This 37-fold improvement in accuracy enables the Indian Army to engage targets with unprecedented precision, significantly reducing the number of rounds required to neutralise threats.





The system's extended range capabilities, reaching 40-57 kilometres depending on configuration, provide tactical advantages that enhance battlefield effectiveness. The projectile utilises GPS and inertial navigation systems for guidance, incorporating folding glide fins that allow it to glide toward targets from the apex of its ballistic trajectory. This design enables close support operations within 75-150 meters of friendly forces, a capability that proves invaluable in complex operational environments along India's contested borders.





Strategic Implications And Procurement Context





The Indian Army's initial procurement of 1,200 Excalibur rounds in October 2019 marked the beginning of a significant capability enhancement program. The first operational deployment occurred on October 20, 2019, when Indian forces successfully engaged Pakistani positions and terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control, resulting in 6-10 Pakistani casualties and the destruction of three terror camps. This early success established the foundation for the system's integration into India's artillery doctrine.





The procurement strategy reflects India's broader defence modernisation objectives, with the system being compatible with multiple platforms including the M777 Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers. The M777 howitzers, acquired through a $750 million contract in 2016, provide the Indian Army with helicopter-portable artillery capabilities essential for operations in mountainous terrain along the China and Pakistan borders.





Operational Effectiveness And Future Requirements





The demonstrated effectiveness of Excalibur rounds during Operation Sindoor has validated the Indian Army's investment in precision-guided munitions. Military analysts emphasise that the success of these engagements has prompted renewed interest in expanding the inventory of GPS-guided artillery systems. The ability to achieve first-round hit probability with minimal collateral damage aligns with India's strategic objectives of conducting measured, proportionate responses to terrorist threats.





The Indian Army's pursuit of additional Excalibur rounds is part of a broader modernisation initiative that includes the development of indigenous precision-guided munitions. The Defence Acquisition Council has approved procurement of 1,966 rounds of 155mm Terminally Guided Munitions under the Make-II category, representing a long-term strategy to reduce foreign dependency while maintaining technological superiority. These indigenous systems are designed to achieve accuracy within 10 meters and will be compatible with all in-service 155mm artillery systems.





Technological Evolution And Indigenous Development





India's approach to artillery modernisation extends beyond immediate procurement to encompass comprehensive technological development. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled prototypes of indigenous 155mm guided projectiles, incorporating GPS and inertial navigation systems with ranges of 40-50 kilometres. These developments represent India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies while maintaining operational effectiveness.





The success of Operation Sindoor has accelerated India's focus on precision-guided munitions across multiple domains. The operation featured not only Excalibur rounds but also SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER smart weapon systems, and loitering munitions, demonstrating the integrated nature of modern precision warfare. This multi-platform approach ensures redundancy and flexibility in operational planning while maximising the probability of mission success.





Strategic Defence Modernisation





The Indian Army's modernisation strategy encompasses a comprehensive transformation of artillery capabilities, with precision-guided munitions serving as a central component. Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance, has outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes transitioning from conventional "dump category" ammunition to smart, precision-guided systems that enhance strike capabilities while minimising collateral damage. This transformation reflects the evolving nature of modern warfare, where precision and discrimination are paramount.





The integration of Excalibur rounds into India's artillery doctrine represents a fundamental shift toward network-centric warfare capabilities. The system's compatibility with existing platforms while providing enhanced precision enables the Indian Army to leverage its current infrastructure investments while achieving superior operational outcomes. This approach optimises resource utilisation while maintaining technological advancement.



Tactical Advantage And A Strategic Deterrent

The successful deployment of Excalibur rounds during Operation Sindoor has significant implications for regional security dynamics. The demonstrated ability to conduct precision strikes deep within Pakistani territory, including sensitive areas such as Punjab province, establishes a new paradigm for cross-border operations. This capability enhancement serves as both a tactical advantage and a strategic deterrent, signalling India's commitment to responding decisively to terrorist threats.





The precision nature of these operations, combined with the ability to minimise collateral damage, provides India with enhanced operational flexibility in addressing security challenges. The success of Operation Sindoor in neutralising terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties demonstrates the strategic value of precision-guided munitions in complex operational environments.





The Indian Army's pursuit of additional M982 Excalibur artillery rounds following Operation Sindoor represents a strategic investment in precision warfare capabilities that enhances both tactical effectiveness and operational flexibility.





The demonstrated success of these systems in neutralising terrorist threats while minimising collateral damage validates the procurement strategy and underscores the importance of continued investment in advanced artillery technologies. As India continues to modernise its defence capabilities, the integration of GPS-guided munitions will remain a cornerstone of strategic deterrence and operational effectiveness in an increasingly complex security environment.





