



The Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian aircraft since the start of its “special operation” in Ukraine on February 24.





In a regular press conference today, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said 53 drones and 62 warplanes were destroyed by the Russian forces. This number includes 49 and 13 warplanes on the ground and in air respectively.





The Russia military says it hit 1,612 Ukrainian military facilities were hit during the operation. "Among them, 62 command posts and communication centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 39 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 52 radar stations,” Konashenkov added.





He said that 606 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 67 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 field artillery pieces and mortars, 405 units of special military vehicles were also destroyed.





Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Su-30, Su-34 Jets





Meanwhile the Ukrainian military alleged inflicting heavy damages to the Russian forces. The total combat losses of the “enemy” include 9000 troops, 217 tanks, 900 armoured vehicles, 90 artillery pieces, 42 MLRS, 11 anti-aircraft warfare, 30 aircraft, 31 helicopters, 374 fighting vehicles, 2 boats, 60 fuel tanks and 3 drones.





"We have just shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft over Irpin. The combat crew of the air defence complex worked perfectly!,” said Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhny.





Another Su-34 fighter-bomber operated by Russia was shot down by Ukrainian air defences. “The pilots of this plane carried out a barbaric bombardment of the civilian population and infrastructure of the city,” the defense ministry said.





An earlier unconfirmed report said two Russian Su-35s were shot down by Ukraine on March 1.





The Ukrainians are currently dependent on the approximately 100-strong Cold War era S-300 anti-aircraft systems. Last year, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. to send Patriot PAC-3 missile defenders to Kyiv.







