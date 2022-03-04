An M-SAM TEL vehicle raising its missiles cells into launch position





South Korea's Agency for Defence Development (ADD) recently test-fired its low-altitude missile defence (LAMD) system.





According to a report on the state-run Korea.net, the Special Secretary to the President for Public Communication Park Soo-hyun announced on Facebook that the LAMD was test-fired from the Anheung test site. The test site is in Taean county on the eastern shore of South Korea.





Park also said ADD tested the long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) on the same day. Officials confirmed the L-SAM and LAMD are core components of the Korea Air and Missile Defence.





The Korea.net report said the LAMD is a system guiding projectile launch pads that have been installed at multiple sites to “create an air-defence network in the shape of a dome and intercept long-range artillery shells”.





Janes previously reported that South Korean company LIG Nex1 is developing the LAMD system for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.





According to a LIG Nex1 official, the missiles equipping LAMD are based on the Haegung Korean Surface-to-Air Anti-Missile (K-SAAM) system developed for the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN).







