



Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Monday said that ‘directed energy systems’ and anti-drone technologies were the need of the hour for the country.





“We need to accelerate the development of a range of systems and further strengthen our anti-drone capabilities to meet the numerous challenges as modern warfare has been continuously evolving,” he said at the ninth annual day of the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), a premier laboratory of DRDO.





Commending the achievements and efforts of the scientific fraternity, Satheesh Reddy said there was an urgent need to gear up for the development of first-of-its- kind products, embark on the next level of futuristic research and bring in the much- needed technological self-reliance for the defence of the nation.







