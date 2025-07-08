



Reports originating from Turkish media, particularly TRHaber, have claimed that India has "unofficially offered" its Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) to Greece, sparking significant concern in Turkey.





This alleged move is viewed in Ankara as a direct response to Turkey’s support for Pakistan during the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, known as Operation Sindoor, where Turkey reportedly provided Islamabad with drones, personnel, and a warship.





However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from either Indian or Greek authorities regarding any such missile transfer, and the claims remain speculative, based solely on Turkish and Greek media reports.





The LR-LACM, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a subsonic cruise missile designed for deep-strike missions against high-value targets. It boasts a range of 1,000–1,500 kilometers, can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, and features advanced navigation systems (inertial, GPS, and terrain contour matching) for pinpoint accuracy, with a circular error probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters.





Its terrain-hugging, low-altitude flight profile makes it difficult to detect and intercept, drawing comparisons to the U.S. Tomahawk and Russian Kalibr cruise missiles. The missile can be launched from both mobile land-based launchers and vertical launch systems on over 30 Indian Navy ships.





Turkish media have expressed particular alarm over the LR-LACM’s ability to evade advanced air defense systems such as the S-400, which Turkey operates. If Greece were to acquire this missile, it could theoretically threaten Turkish military installations, including airbases, radar sites, and S-400 batteries, especially in the Aegean region—a scenario Turkish outlets describe as a potential “game-changer”. Some Greek analysts have even speculated about integrating the LR-LACM with Greece’s Rafale and F-16 Viper jets, further enhancing Athens’ deterrence posture.





The timing of these reports coincides with a period of deepening India-Greece defence cooperation. Recently, Indian Air Force Wing Commander A.P. Singh visited Athens and met with the Greek Chief of the Air Staff, and the LR-LACM was showcased during the DEFEA-25 defense exhibition in Athens. While no official statements have confirmed discussions about the missile, these engagements have fueled speculation about a growing strategic partnership, possibly aimed at counterbalancing Turkish influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.





Additionally, Turkish media allege that the Greek Air Force is seeking intelligence on India’s combat tactics from Operation Sindoor, particularly regarding the use of Rafale fighter jets, to inform its own training and preparedness against Turkey.





The reports of India offering the LR-LACM to Greece have heightened tensions and triggered strong reactions in Turkish media, which see the potential transfer as a significant threat to their security architecture. Nevertheless, the entire narrative is based on media speculation, with no official confirmation from New Delhi or Athens, and should therefore be interpreted with caution.





Based On ET News Report







