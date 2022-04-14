



Srinagar: Calling it an internal matter of Pakistan, a top army commander on Wednesday said that the government change in the neighbouring country won’t impact the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as troops were in full control to ensure zero infiltration.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Rajouri Day—also marked as "Rajouri Festival", General officer commanding of army’s 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said that the change of guard in Pakistan was an internal matter of Pakistan. “I don’t think it will impact the situation on LoC. Our troops are maintaining highest level of alert and our concern is to ensure no infiltration bid takes place,” he said, as per news agency KNO.





He was responding to a question over the election of Shehbaz Sharif as new Prime Minister of Pakistan following Imran Khan’s ouster in a no-confidence motion.





The army commander said there were chances that the militants might try to sneak in as snow has started melting on the mountains and passes are becoming open. “Number of militants at the launch pads across LoC is based on the assessment. Our inputs suggest that there is just a slight variation if we compare the figures with 2020 and 2021, but the figure is not alarming,” he said.





About drone activity in the Jammu region, the army officer said that drones are being largely used to drop weapons and drugs. “Majority of drone activity has taken place on the International Border, where BSF is effectively dealing with it. On the LoC, there has been no major drone activity in Jammu,” GoC Singh said.





About the grenade lobbing incidents in Jammu and Rajouri areas recently, the GoC said that some misguided youth are being used for sporadic incidents of grenade lobbing. “The army along with the local population will tackle this and ensure that those misguided join the path of peace,” he said, adding that the army will try to ensure that Rajouri festival is brought on the national calendar and celebrated with the participation of people across the country.







