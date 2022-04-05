

A Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar after he was shot at by terrorists in J&K's Shopian on Monday



Two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar and his condition is now stable.





As per officials, Sonu Kumar was sitting inside his medical shop when the attack took place. He, along with his family, has been operating the medical store for several years.





Meanwhile, the area where the attack took place has been cordoned off by security forces.





Over the past 24 hours, seven people, including four non-local labourers in Pulwama and two CRPF Jawans in Srinagar, have been fired at and injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.





Pulwama





In Pulwama district, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists in Lajoora area on Monday afternoon. The injured individuals have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital. Their condition is also said to be stable.





The attack came less than 24 hours after two non-local labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama's Nowpora area.





Srinagar





On Monday, terrorists also opened fire at CRPG personnel in Srinagar's Maisuma area. The injured Jawans were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, HC Vishal Kumar succumbed to his injuries.





J&K Police have registered a case in connection with the attacks under relevant sections of the law. The area in Srinagar where the attack took place has also been cordoned off.





LG Condemns Attacks



Reacting to the developments, J&K LG Manoj Sinha issued a statement on Monday.





"Strongly condemn the dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel. My deepest condolences to the family of martyred HC Vishal Kumar and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," the statement read.





Condemning the killing, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, "I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF Jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured Jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery."





PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. "This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured," she wrote in a tweet.







