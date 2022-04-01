



KOCHI: Two indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III were formally welcomed at Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi, on Thursday.





This will complete the unit entitlement of four DHRUV MK-III. Both aircraft will be inducted into 845 Squadron (Coast Guard) under the administrative and operational control of Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi.





A press release said this would give a fillip to coastal security management of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.







