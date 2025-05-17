



In the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 to strike terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the region witnessed an intense exchange of aerial attacks and countermeasures. Pakistan responded with a barrage of missiles and drone swarms targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure, culminating in the deadliest assault on the night of May 9 and 10.





However, it was during this critical window that India’s indigenous Akashteer Air Defence system demonstrated its technological and operational superiority, while Pakistan’s imported Chinese-made HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems failed to deliver the expected results.





Akashteer: India’s Indigenous Shield





Akashteer, developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is a fully indigenous, AI-driven Air Defence Control and Reporting System.





It integrates a wide array of sensors-including Tactical Control Radar REPORTER, 3D Tactical Control Radars, and Low-Level Lightweight Radar-with the Akash Weapon System to create a seamless, real-time air picture for all command and operational units.





Key features that set Akashteer apart include:





Automated, AI-driven Decision Making: Akashteer processes vast amounts of sensor data to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats-including missiles and drone swarms-in real time, reducing human error and response times.





Integrated Multi-Layered Defence: The system coordinates with India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and the Navy’s TRIGUN, ensuring tri-services synergy and reducing the risk of friendly fire.





Mobility And Flexibility: Vehicle-based deployment allows Akashteer to adapt rapidly to battlefield dynamics, maintaining coverage even in hostile or shifting environments.





Indigenous Innovation: Akashteer’s success is a testament to India’s shift from reliance on imported technology to self-reliance, marking a significant leap in domestic defence capability.





During Operation Sindoor, Akashteer intercepted and neutralised every inbound missile and drone launched by Pakistan, including over 600 drones, without a single breach of critical infrastructure. The system’s performance has been hailed as a “seismic shift in warfare strategy,” positioning India among the elite nations with fully integrated, automated air defence command and control capabilities.





Pakistan’s HQ-9 And HQ-16: Imported Systems Falter





In stark contrast, Pakistan’s air defence relied on the Chinese-made HQ-9 (long-range) and HQ-16 (medium-range, also known as LY-80) systems. These systems, inducted after the 2019 Balakot air strikes, are designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, UAVs, and tactical ballistic missiles, with the HQ-9B variant boasting a range of up to 300 km. Despite these specifications, the HQ-9 and HQ-16 failed to detect or intercept the Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.





Several factors contributed to their underperformance:





Vulnerability To Targeted Strikes: Indian forces successfully targeted and neutralised HQ-9 batteries, notably in Lahore, as confirmed by Indian government statements and media reports.





Slower Response And Integration: The imported systems lacked the seamless integration and real-time data fusion present in Akashteer, resulting in delayed or ineffective engagement of fast-moving threats.





Operational Gaps: The HQ-9 and HQ-16, while technically advanced, were not optimally configured for the complex, multi-domain threat environment posed by India’s coordinated offensive and electronic warfare tactics.





Strategic And Doctrinal Implications





The events of Operation Sindoor underscore a pivotal shift in regional air defence dynamics:





Indigenous Advantage: Akashteer’s performance demonstrated the strategic value of systems tailored to national requirements and operational doctrines, as opposed to off-the-shelf imports.





Proactive Defence: India’s transition from reactive to proactive, technology-driven airspace control has set a new benchmark for integrated air defence in the region.





Operational Readiness: The ability to mobilise and coordinate over 1,000 air defence gun systems and 750 missile systems, alongside Akashteer, highlighted India’s preparedness and resilience against saturation attacks.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor revealed the limitations of Pakistan’s imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defence systems, which failed to intercept Indian strikes and suffered direct losses. In contrast, India’s Akashteer system-rooted in indigenous innovation and advanced automation-proved its mettle by neutralising every aerial threat, establishing a new paradigm for air defence in South Asia.





Based On A LiveMint Report







