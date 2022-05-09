



New Delhi: With China increasing its proficiency in construction in mountainous areas to reach different places quickly, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to enhance its capability with the latest technology for faster development of infrastructure in border areas.





"The Chinese presence has increased in the northern sector in the recent past. They managed to reach different places quickly. The BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology," the minister said while addressing an event of the 63rd Raising Day on Saturday.





Mr Singh also said the Central government is making all efforts to provide the required support to the BRO in this direction.





Further, he mentioned about the recent announcement of an increase in the capital budget of BRO by 40 per cent to ₹ 3,500 crore in Financial Year 2022-23, reiterating the Government's commitment to the country's security and development of border areas.





Describing the development of border areas as a major part of the Government's comprehensive defence strategy, Sigh noted that it will bolster the security apparatus of the country and bring a positive change in the lives of people residing in remote areas.





The minister lauded the organisation for opening new doors of security and prosperity not just in the areas where it is undertaking a project, but for the entire country.





Underlining the importance of roads, bridges and tunnels in the progress of a nation, Singh said the projects completed by the BRO have enhanced the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and improved the socio-economic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas.





"Infrastructure development in border areas is an indicator of the Government's unwavering commitment to build a strong, secure and self-reliant 'New India' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.





The Defence Minister highlighted that border areas have emerged as new centres of development and the regions like the North-East are not only developing themselves but have also become a gateway for the all-around progress of the country.





He asserted that the development of these areas is important for the Nation's progress at the international level as well, as the northeast region connects India with South Asia and Southeast Asia.





It is pertinent to mention that raised with just two projects in 1960 - Project Tusker in the East and Project Beacon in the North - the BRO has today become a vibrant organisation with 18 projects in various states.





It has constructed over 60,000 kilometres of roads, over 840 bridges, four tunnels and 19 airfields under adverse climatic and geographical conditions along India's borders as well as in friendly foreign countries, thus contributing to the country's strategic objectives.





In 2021-22, a total of 102 infrastructure projects - 87 bridges and 15 roads - were completed by the BRO - the most in a single year.







