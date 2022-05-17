



New Delhi: India on Monday rejected the assertions made by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and said the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of India and OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country.





Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson expressed dismay that the OIC Secretariat "has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India".





"We are dismayed that the OIC Secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India. As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC Secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," the spokesperson said.





"OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-à-vis India at the behest of one country," the spokesperson added making a veiled reference to Pakistan.





Earlier today, in a statement, OIC expressed "deep concern" over the delimitation exercise recently carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has given its final order which also provides for reservation for Scheduled Tribes in assembly seats.







