



ISLAMABAD: An F-7 Fighter Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed close to Kalur Kot Khakkar (Mianwali training area) due to technical malfunction on Monday.





According to the PAF, the woman pilot of the aircraft, Flying Officer Nida ejected safely. The aircraft was on a routine operational training mission.





A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.





No loss of civilian life or property was reported. A board of inquiry was ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.



