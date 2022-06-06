



Prague: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to 6 met Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations on Sunday.





The discussions involved talks on taking the European Union-India partnership forward and steady progress in bilateral cooperation.





Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar called his meeting with the Czech Foreign Minister warm and productive.





"As Czech Republic takes over EU Presidency, discussed taking India-EU partnership forward," he tweeted.





The ministers of the two nations focussed on steady progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, S&T, and people-to-people exchanges, and highlighted the trade level crossing USD 2 billion.





Moreover, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.





Jaishankar's visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic is to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.





He began his engagements in Prague by meeting a delegation of Czech members of the European Parliament (MEPs).





The EAM also held discussions on India's ties with the EU and the Czech Republic, the Indo-Pacific, food and energy security, and digital cooperation.





In addition to meeting the political leadership, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the diaspora during his visit to the central European country, including Indian students in the Czech Republic and energy security and digital cooperation.







