



ISRO will be launching a small satellite launch vehicle from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota





The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it will be launching the much-awaited new rocket, the small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), on 7 August at 9:18 am from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.





The SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) aims to cater to the market for the launch of small satellites into Earth’s low orbits that have emerged in recent years to cater to the needs of developing countries, universities for small satellites, and private corporations.





All you need to know





It is the smallest vehicle weighing only 110-ton. It will take only 72 hours to integrate, unlike the 70 days taken now for a launch vehicle.





It can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg to a low earth orbit while the tried and tested Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) can launch satellites weighing in the range of 1000 kg.





It is perfectly suited for launching multiple microsatellites at a time and supports multiple orbital drop-offs.





The key features of SSLV are low cost, low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc.





The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. ISRO invites citizens to the Launch View Gallery at SDSC to witness the launch. Registration is open at https://t.co/J9jd8yDs4a pic.twitter.com/rq37VfSfXu — ISRO (@isro) August 1, 2022





On its first flight, the SSLV with the maximum luggage carrying capacity of 500 kg, will carry one of India’s Earth Observation Satellites EOS 2 that will have applications in mapping and developing various GIS applications.





It will carry a mid-wavelength infrared camera and a long-wavelength infrared camera with a resolution of 6 meters. The satellite EOS 2, weighing 142 kg, will have a mission life of ten months. It was formerly known as Microsatellite 2A.





In its maiden flight itself, SSLV will also carry the AzadiSat, a satellite developed by 750 rural students from across the country coordinated by SpaceKidz India, a space start-up.





ISRO's newly created commercial firm, New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been given the responsibility to cater the need of industry by mass production of SSLVs in partnership with the private sector in India through technology transfers.







