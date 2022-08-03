



The Border Security Force (BSF) troops in the Kanachak sector at the International Border in Jammu fired at and repulsed an unidentified flying object, officials said on Tuesday





"Yesterday night on 1 Aug alert BSF troops fired on unidentified flying object with blinking light at 2135 hrs in Kanachak area as it tried to cross International Border. Blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter. Hectic Search of area is in progress along with Police and other agencies. Nothing recovered so far," said the force in a statement.





There have been several instances of weapons droppings by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for terrorists operating in the union territory.





The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.





On July 22, a drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by the BSF in the Kanachak sector of Jammu.







