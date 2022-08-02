



According to information published by Tass on August 2, 2022, the hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, the BrahMos-II, will probably have the same performance characteristics as Russia’s Tsirkon missile. It would take up to five or six years before its first flight trials.





The hypersonic version is being developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO Mashinostroeniya) and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization.





According to Atul Rane, the design of the hypersonic version has been worked out by both sides. When asked if the BrahMos-II missile would have some characteristics from the Tsirkon missile, Rane said that it was “possible.” He pointed out that the hypersonic version of the BrahMos missile would be very expensive.





Rane explained that India, being a party to the Missile Technology Control Regime, can develop a missile with a range of over 300 km (186 mi) and a weight of over 500 kg, but cannot hand it over to third countries.





The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by the Russia-India Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace. The missile has been jointly developed by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.





The first test launch of the BrahMos missile took place in 2001. Its different versions are operational with India’s Navy, Air Force and Army. BrahMos Aerospace is based in New Delhi. The BrahMos missile was named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia.





About The Brahmos Missile





The BrahMos (also designated as PJ-10) is a medium-range stealth ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft or land, notably being the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world.





It is a joint venture between the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, who together have formed BrahMos Aerospace. It is based on the Russian P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile.





Its propulsion is based on the Russian missile, and missile guidance has been developed by BrahMos Aerospace. The missile is expected to reach a total order of US$13 billion.







