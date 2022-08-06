



The drone can carry a payload of up to 130 kgs





New Delhi: A start-up in Maharashtra's Pune has created the country's first passenger drone - Varuna. The pilotless drone, developed for the Indian Navy, can carry a payload of up to 130 kgs. The drone has the power to cover 25 kilometres of distance with that weight.





The drone, manufactured by Sagar Defence Engineering Company, is capable of a safe landing even after a technical snag in the air. In case of emergency, the parachute will automatically open and help in a safe landing.





Mr Babbar, the co-founder of the company, has said that Varuna can be used as an “air ambulance or for goods transport in remote areas.”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month, watched the demonstration of Varuna. A video was also shared by the Ministry Of Civil Aviation on Twitter. The caption attached to it read, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the demonstration of India's first drone that can carry human payload. Varuna, which can carry a person inside and has a range of 25 km with a payload of 130kgs and 25-33 minutes of flight time.”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav, in Delhi, earlier this year, tried his hands at flying a drone.





During his address at the event, PM Modi said that it is his “dream that everyone in India should have a smartphone in his or her hand, every farm should have a drone and every house should have prosperity,” reported PTI.







