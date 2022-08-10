



The BSF thwarted an attempt of a Pakistani drone to enter the Indian Territory in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar along Indo-Pakistan International Border.





The Border Security Force (BSF) on August 9 thwarted an attempt of a Pakistani drone to enter the Indian Territory in the Ajnala sector of Punjab's Amritsar along the Indo-Pakistan International Border. The drone was inside the Indian Territory for over six minutes after which it was pushed back by the BSF.





Senior Official privy to the development said, “At around 10.55 PM, humming side of the drone was heard by alert troop deployed in forwarding area and 23 rounds were fired at it after which it went back to the Pakistani side. Soon after the incident, QRT parties were sent to the area and massive searches were launched in the area with help of local Police.''





While in another incident, locals in the Chadwal area of Kathua’s Rajbagh informed Police that they also heard the humming sound of the drone in the area during the night hours after which the Jammu and Kashmir Police alerted all the Nakas and searches were carried out.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of a Pakistani drone that was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Marheen area of Kathua’s Rajbagh on May 29 this year. The drone was carrying 07 sticky bombs and 07 UBGL grenades and it was to be handed over to carry out a major terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir.





The case has been registered by the Jammu Police Station of NIA under IPC Sections 121, 121(A), 122 and 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA. It is pertinent to mention that NIA is already probing a case of another drone that was shot down by BSF in 2020.







