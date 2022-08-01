



Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) can be installed on the MH 60R Multi-Role Helicopter.





The Indian Navy will use them to locate enemy submarines in the Indian Ocean region and destroy them if needed.





Two Romeo helicopters have joined the Indian Navy. Don’t go by the name Romeo. Its real name is MH 60R Multi-Role Helicopter. The R in its name is the short form of Romeo. Now 21 more helicopters will come. It will take about three more years for them to come. This helicopter can also be deployed on the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier IAC INS Vikrant.





The MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopter is manufactured by Skorsky Aircraft Company of America. There are a total of five variants of Romeo Helicopter. Apart from this, changes are made according to their export quality. They can be used for surveillance, espionage, VIP movement, attack, submarine search and destruction. It can be used for many types of work.





The first tranche of #MH 60R helos were received by #IndianNavy at @KochiAirport with the traditional welcome ceremony.

Delivered by @usairforce Special Air Assignment Mission Flight, these add to the 3 delivered earlier in Jun 21 in #UnitedStates.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/sTQ3LSxV0t — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 28, 2022





Dozens of types of sensors and radars are installed on the Romeo Helicopter, which give information about every attack of the enemy. It requires 3 to 4 crew members to fly it. Apart from these, 5 people can sit in it. Its maximum take-off weight is 10,433 kg. That is, with full weapons, equipment and soldiers. Its length is 64.8 feet. The height is 17.23 feet.





The MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopter is powered by two General Electric’s turboshaft engines. Which generate power of 1410×2 kW at the time of take-off. The diameter of its main fan is 53.8 feet. This helicopter can cover a distance of up to 830 km at a time. Can fly at a maximum altitude of 12 thousand feet. The upright speed is 1650 feet per minute.





Romeo Helicopter can fly at a maximum speed of 270 kms. But if needed, the speed can be increased to 330 kilometers per hour. No more than this. Now let us tell you what kind of weapons can be installed on it. It can be fitted with two Mark 46 torpedoes or MK-50 or MK-54s torpedoes. Apart from this, 4 to 8 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles can be installed.





APKWS ie Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System can be installed on the MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopter. Apart from this, four types of heavy machine guns can be installed on this helicopter. Which makes it easy to shoot bullets at the enemy. Apart from this, Rapid Airborne Mine Clearance System (RAMICS) and 30 mm MK-44 Mod 0 cannon can be installed.





The MH-60R version of the Romeo helicopter is usually the anti-submarine version. The Indian Navy will use them to locate enemy submarines in the Indian Ocean region and destroy them if needed. The US Navy, Australian Navy, Turkish Navy and Hellenic Navy are using this helicopter. Since 1979, 938 such helicopters have been made.







