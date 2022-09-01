



Washington: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are still planning on meeting in person, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday (local time).





Earlier, the White House confirmed that Biden and Xi agreed to the in-person meeting when they last spoke in July.





"We're still working on dates and locations and teams," Kirby said as quoted by Fox News. "That work is continuing, but no resolution yet," he added.





The US-China relationship has remained strained following a trip by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in August to Taiwan. The trip was the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years.





Post Pelosi's visit, a US delegation, and then Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also visited Taiwan. Now in continuation of the pattern, the US Senator visited the island nation, which has irked China.





Condemning the visit, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson noted, "We will not waver in opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference. We urge the relevant US politician to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, immediately stop all forms of official interactions with Taiwan, and immediately stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces."





However, these warnings by China have had no effect whatsoever on the US Senator. Senator Marsha Blackburn vowed not to be bullied by China and said, "Xi Jinping doesn't scare me."





The US has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with defensive weapons and has remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.







