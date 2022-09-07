



SRINAGAR: J&K’s newly created State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids on suspected over ground workers of Pakistan-backed terror outfits at several locations in south and north Kashmir.





The coordinated search operation in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla was aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the Valley by identifying over ground workers aiding and abetting militancy, the agency said.





Incriminating material, including mobile phones and other such articles, were seized during the raids.





The raids were planned after the agency registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC sections 120-B and 121 for criminal conspiracy and waging war against the state.





The SIA said the masterminds of the terror network were activating over ground workers with the support of Pakistani agencies and in connivance with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.





These Pakistani handlers had been identified but their particulars were being kept confidential as the probe was still on, the agency said.







