



US President Joe Biden's decision to sell F-16 aircraft to Pakistan is a foolish decision. Michael Rubin, author of the US website Washington Examiner, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had argued two weeks ago that it would help Pakistan in its fight against terrorist groups, but the claim could not be justified.





According to the author, it is more likely that Pakistan will use its air force against its own people in Baluchistan. The movement in Baluchistan has arisen due to the mismanagement of the Government of Pakistan. Biden's decision to provide weapons that Pakistan will use against its people is morally awkward and risky.





Earlier in September, the US State Department approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Pakistan for the maintenance of the fleet and equipment of the Pakistan Air Force fighter ship F-16 at a cost of USD 450 million.





Pakistan Will Not Deter From Giving Shelter To Terrorists



The Washington Examiner reported that the second problem with Blinken's justification was that the Pakistani military suffered thousands of casualties in its wars against terrorism in Baluchistan and Sindh. On the other hand, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Agency continues to finance, equip and encourage terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The author writes that until Pakistan decides to stop ISI leaders on charges of treason, America should ignore the victim story of Pakistan.





F-16 technology may be transferred to China According to the Washington Examiner, the US overlooked a major problem and that is that Pakistan could practice with F-16s with China's Air Force, which would allow a new generation of Chinese pilots to practice and operate against American aircraft. Will allow you to adjust your strategy for new upgrades. This exercise will affect US national security. In particular, Pakistan and China have repeatedly conducted joint Air Force exercises. These include the JF-17 Thunder, a warplane jointly built by China and Pakistan, and the Chinese-made Chengdu F-7 interceptor.





No Confidence In Pakistan's Promise





In the December 2020 exercise, Pakistan did not fly any of its 75 F-16s for fear of the Trump administration. There is no fear of Joe Biden of Pakistani leaders even in bad times. At the same time, Pakistani promises prove to be fleeting in the best of times. According to the Washington Examiner report, Pakistan's earlier pledge in Washington not to shelter the terrorist organization Al Qaeda or not to give arms and funds to the Taliban should never be forgotten. Pakistan has helped terrorist organizations in every way by defying all the claims.





US Congress Should Close The Door On Arms Sales To Pakistan





Earlier, it was also observed that Pakistan has repeatedly allowed China to use American technology so that Chinese companies can reverse engineering it. For example, this was the case with equipment malfunctioning after the operation to kill al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden. Biden and Blinken repeatedly pursue policies that diplomatically undermine national security. According to the author, the US Congress should close the door on arms sales to Pakistan.







