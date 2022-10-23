



Participating in the ongoing DefExpo, Dassault Systèmes is demonstrating the application of its 3DEXPERIENCE platform in the Aerospace & Defence industry to harness virtual twin technologies for driving real-world innovation, productivity and profitability.





One area that has received a strong focus for the company during the last few years has been the opportunities arising from creating new base infrastructure for the Indian armed forces and the upgradation of existing facilities.





In an exclusive interaction with Mobility Outlook, Ravikiran Pothukuchi, Sales Director, Manufacturing and Logistics, Dassault Systèmes, India, said the company has been eyeing market opportunities in the area of defence infrastructure over the last three years.





“Our virtual twins are heavily used in the design of defence equipment, be it aircraft, helicopters, armoured vehicles, etc and many organisations are leveraging our technologies to develop these platforms here in India. We are now looking at extending the same for creation and upgradation of defence infrastructure.”





Defence infrastructure (aircraft hangars, docks or ports) is critical to housing and operating the military platforms. Much of the existing military infrastructure is now in need of upgradation and modernisation.





“We saw an opportunity here to assist organisations, which are involved in setting up military infrastructure for operating defence platforms,” he said.





Pothukuchi says this line of the business adds a new dimension to the company’s offerings and is reaching out to potential customers to use virtual twins in aiding infrastructure development. This entails helping organisations with modelling their new infrastructure plans and providing them with various “what if?” scenarios by creating 3D models.





These simulations allow various scenarios to be planned, such as the docking of a ship, and the most efficient way to transfer men and materials, on or off the vessel. The virtual twins are also being used in the Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) industry. Infrastructure being created for MRO purposes is also benefiting from Dassault Systèmes offerings, Pothukuchi said, adding that creating well-thought-through maintenance facilities would generate additional efficiencies.





“We are giving a strong emphasis to these market segments,” Pothukuchi said.





The company is highlighting the power of Its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform at the ongoing show, with virtual twins of submarines and aircraft. Also showcased is “Build for Sea”, the company’s industry solution experience, which helps shipyards achieve full digital continuity and traceability, from engineering, production planning, and simulation to actual construction with inventory, material flow, time and labour management.





Shipyards can apply advanced lean manufacturing principles to implement more agile manufacturing operations that can improve their capacity and productivity.





Production, supply chain, and planning executives have a single source of information with “Build for Sea,” which they can then use to optimise production schedules and yard resources, manage digital work orders, and efficiently manage manufacturing execution.







