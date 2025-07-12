



In its Annual Report for 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored the vibrancy and pragmatism that defined Indian foreign policy over the past year. Against a backdrop of global economic fluctuations, climate change, geopolitical tensions, and persistent health and environmental challenges, India demonstrated remarkable diplomatic agility in advancing its national interests.





The report highlights how India’s foreign policy was characterized by a pragmatic approach, focusing on expanding strategic autonomy, championing reforms in multilateral institutions, and prioritizing the needs of the Global South, all while safeguarding national security within the framework of a rules-based international order.





Throughout 2024, India actively engaged with the international community, strengthening bilateral ties with like-minded partners and playing a proactive leadership role in plurilateral and multilateral forums.





The MEA’s efforts were pivotal in steering the country’s diplomatic agenda towards pragmatic and constructive outcomes. India’s participation in major global groupings such as the United Nations (UN), G20, G7, Quad, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS was particularly notable. As the preceding G20 President, India continued to collaborate closely with Brazil and South Africa under the Troika framework, helping shape the G20 agenda around social inclusion, energy transition, and the reform of global governance institutions.





The report draws attention to several high-profile diplomatic engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. His interventions were widely lauded for their human-centric and development-oriented focus, resonating with both developed and developing nations.





The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, a milestone achieved at the New Delhi Summit in 2023, was a testament to India’s commitment to inclusive global governance. India also hosted the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit, which saw participation from 123 countries and 173 dignitaries, further cementing its leadership role among developing nations.





At this summit, PM Modi proposed a “global development compact” aimed at fostering sustainable development through trade, capacity building, technology sharing, and financial support.





India’s commitment to combating terrorism was another central theme in the MEA report. The country collaborated extensively with international partners to counter terrorism in all its forms, participating in various Counterterrorism Working Groups and enhancing cooperation with countries such as France, Kazakhstan, and Australia, as well as within the Quad.





The successful conclusion of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation in Singapore, which recognized India’s high level of compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards, further strengthened India’s global credentials in this domain.





Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations were a hallmark of India’s role as a reliable “first responder” in crises. In 2024, India undertook three major HADR missions: Operation Indravati in Haiti to evacuate Indian nationals amidst civil unrest; a special airlift operation in Kuwait to repatriate the bodies of 45 Indian nationals; and Operation Sadbhav in Myanmar, providing emergency aid after devastating floods.





Beyond these, India extended HADR support to over 20 countries, reinforcing its image as a dependable partner in times of need.





India also continued its humanitarian outreach to conflict zones, supplying essential medicines to Syria and delivering 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine in coordination with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The country’s swift response in rescuing crew members from the MT Prestige Falcon off Oman’s coast, in collaboration with Omani authorities, exemplified India’s commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad.





Diplomatic milestones were celebrated throughout the year, marking decades of partnership with various countries and reflecting India’s dedication to nurturing both historic and evolving relationships.





The MEA report concludes that India’s diplomatic efforts in 2024 not only advanced its national interests but also significantly enhanced its global stature and goodwill. Through a blend of pragmatic engagement, leadership in global forums, and a steadfast commitment to humanitarian and development causes, India has reinforced its position as a key player on the world stage, shaping a more equitable and inclusive global order.





Based On ANI Report







