



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: As crime charts continue to climb in Pakistan, a police official was killed in a terrorist attack on Friday night at a police station in the tribal district of South Waziristan.





Dawn reported that the attack occurred in the Azam Warsak area of the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





According to police officials, the attackers fired rockets at the police station near the Afghan border, which resulted in the killing of an officer on duty who was identified as Moharrar (investigating officer) Fazal Malik.





Notably, it was the third attack on the police station in the Azam Warsak area near Wana town in Pakistan.





In a separate incident, a police constable was killed when unidentified armed men on a motorcycle gunned him down in the Muftiabad locality of Tarangzai in the Charsadda district on Saturday.





The victim was identified as Bilal who was posted at the rank of constable to the Munda headworks police post, Tangi. He was going to the election commission office in Charsadda when he was attacked by armed men and later succumbed to injuries, Dawn reported.





The attackers fled the scene after the incident. An investigation is underway.





Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. In recent months, several cases of firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. These increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been claiming the lives of several Pakistani soldiers.





Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.







