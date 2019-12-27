



Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today criticised people leading violent protests over the CAA. General Rawat is scheduled to retire on December 31 as Army Chief. The opposition parties have attacked General Rawat for making remarks on political issues





New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his comments on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. General Rawat is due to retire on December 31 as Army Chief.





AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too hit out at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his criticism of people leading violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.



The opposition party described the Army chief's remark as "highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit."





The Congress added that it appeared as if Gen Rawat is a BJP leader, who is going to be promoted or rewarded as the Chief of Defence Staff.





Earlier today, Gen Rawat, who is tipped to become India's first Chief of Defence Staff, condemned people involved in leading violent protests over the CAA, saying leadership is not about guiding masses to carry out arson.





"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," the Army Chief said while addressing a health summit.





He also said, "A leader is one person who leads you in the correct direction. Gives you the right advice and then ensures that you care for the people you live."



