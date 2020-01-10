



NEW DELHI: 'Anti-national elements' - a category that includes jihadi terrorists, left-wing extremists, north-east insurgents and other terrorists - accounted for a total 682 attacks across the country in 2018, up from 575 in 2017. These attacks were targeted at police stations, security camps, railway infrastructure, telephone exchanges and towers, schools and economic establishments.





As per the NCRB report on 'Crime in India 2018', 163 civilians, including four informers, were killed by the 'anti-national elements' - a nomenclature first introduced in the 2017 report - in the said year. They also killed 117 security personnel, including from the police, central paramilitary forces, Army, Home Guards and special police officers. In 2017, they had killed 137 civilians and 132 security personnel.





The data shows that left-wing extremists were most violent, having carried out 355 attacks on police stations and government/private property, for which a total 621 cases were registered. Jihadi terrorists were next with 163 such attacks, followed by "other terrorists" behind 96 attacks and north-east insurgents responsible for 68 attacks.





NCRB put the total number of terrorists killed during 2018 at 247, including 142 Naxalites, 52 jihadi terrorists and 51 'other terrorists'. In 2017, a total 271 'anti-national elements' were killed.





While Naxalites were responsible for 94 civilian deaths and 51 fatal casualties among security forces, jihadi terrorists killed 49 civilians and 44 security personnel, 'other terrorists' 16 civilians and 19 security personnel and north-east insurgents, four civilians and three security personnel.





The "anti-national elements" looted 1,051 arms - including 54 rifles, 15 AK-series guns, 14 SLRs and 16 INSAS rifles - from police and central forces in 2018. Other items snatched away by anti-national elements included 17 night vision cameras, 18 GPS sets and 17 binoculars. Recoveries from 'anti-national elements' in 2018 included over Rs 49 lakh in cash, 302 mobiles, 18 wireless sets, eight binoculars, and two night vision cameras, apart from 70 kg of drugs.





According to NCRB, data for some states is provisional as clarifications are still pending from West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim.







