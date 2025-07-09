



The Indian Army is set to commence extensive trials of the new indigenous Mounted Gun System (MGS), a significant step in the modernisation of its artillery capabilities.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar, the MGS is a 155mm/52 calibre truck-mounted howitzer designed to deliver rapid, high-mobility firepower suitable for modern combat scenarios.





Key Features And Capabilities:





Shoot-And-Scoot Capability: The MGS can transition from moving to firing mode in just 80 seconds and redeploy within 85 seconds after firing, allowing it to evade enemy counter-battery fire effectively. This agility is crucial for survival and effectiveness in high-intensity, contested environments.





Firepower: The system can fire six rounds per minute and engage targets at ranges exceeding 45 km with high accuracy and consistency. Its advanced automation, including auto gun alignment and a modern fire control system, reduces crew workload and accelerates operational tempo.





Mobility And Survivability: Mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility vehicle, the MGS features a fully armoured, blast-resistant cabin for seven crew members, shock-absorbing stabilisers, and an onboard silent electric power system. This design allows rapid deployment across diverse terrains, including deserts and high-altitude regions such as Siachen and the north-east.





Indigenous Content: The MGS is a product of India’s drive for self-reliance, with up to 85% indigenous components. From the gun and ammunition to the vehicle systems, the majority of equipment is domestically produced, reducing dependency on foreign imports.





Advanced Automation: The system incorporates automated ammunition handling, electronic control, and a sophisticated fire control suite, streamlining operations and enhancing crew protection and efficiency.





Deployment And Transport: The gun can be launched in firing mode in under 85 seconds and is designed for easy transport via rail or C-17 aircraft, further enhancing its operational flexibility.





The MGS has already completed successful internal trials at Balasore and Pokhran, firing over 100 rounds and proving its reliability and performance. The Indian Army has now called for extensive trials across different terrains and weather conditions to validate its capabilities in real-world scenarios.





The induction of the MGS is part of a broader artillery modernisation effort, alongside systems like Dhanush, ATAGS, and K9 Vajra.





The shoot-and-scoot capability, rapid deployment, and high mobility make the MGS a game-changer, especially in light of lessons learned from recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, where artillery survivability and mobility proved critical.





DRDO has transferred MGS technology to Bharat Forge Limited for production. The Army is projected to require 700–800 such guns, with several Indian defence firms, including Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems, and others, competing for large-scale orders.





The indigenous MGS represents a leap forward in India’s artillery capabilities, offering a potent combination of firepower, mobility, automation, and survivability. Its extensive trials will determine its operational fit and pave the way for large-scale induction, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance and modernisation in defence.





Based On India Today Reprot







