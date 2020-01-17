Simulation image of GSAT-30 successfully separated from the upper stage of Ariane-5 rocket





With a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-30 is an operational communication satellite for DTH, television uplink and VSAT services. It was launched on-board Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.





Bangalore: Blasting off from a French territory in South America, India's 'high power' communication satellite GSAT-30 was successfully launched on-board Ariane 5 rocket in the early hours of Friday. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the 'flawless flight' lasted about 38 minutes.





The communication satellite, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, went off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America, at 2:35 am IST. The European space consortium Arianespace's Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit.

"#GSAT30 successfully separated from the upper stage of #Ariane5 #VA251" ISRO said in a tweet.





Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stphane Isral tweeted, "A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess."



