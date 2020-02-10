



DefExpo 2020 has shattered all records of international cooperation and will prove to be a breakthrough in the field of Indian defence manufacturing sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday at the concluding function of the five-day event here. Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from Lucknow, asserted that it was not just the success for Uttar Pradesh but also a realisation of fulfilment of all countrymen's aspirations towards defence.





"I am feeling immensely proud of the successful organising of the biggest DefExpo. This expo is a breakthrough in the field of Indian defence manufacturing, which has broken all records of peoples participation, private-public participation and international cooperation," he said.





"This expo has shown that the new India is ready to march ahead, matching steps with the superpowers in this field. This is a clarion call that the future will be that of India. In the times to come, our country will emerge as a major centre of global defence manufacturing," the defence minister said.





Stating that during the DefExpo he had the chance to hold bilateral talks with the defence ministers of different countries, Singh said it also become a platform for improving India's defence cooperation with other countries and having dialogues on issues of mutual cooperation.





"During this expo, over 200 MoUs and agreements were signed. These agreements have made a sort of new history. This expo has been so successful that representatives of other countries praised it during their talks with me," he said.





"Participation of over 3,000 delegates from all over the world is a big thing. Their presence made this event even more attractive. Our country will not only be self-reliant in the field of defence but will also become an exporter. This DefExpo will have a major contribution in achieving this feat," the minister said.





Congratulating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the successful holding of the expo, Rajnath Singh said his government has proved that "UP stands for 'Unlimited Potential'".





"This event has provided an international identity to Lucknow. Not only at national level but also at international level, Lucknow has become a topic of discussion," he said.





"The expo besides being an opportunity was also a challenge for us. It is a matter of happiness that along with the defence ministry, our team in Uttar Pradesh has successfully organised this event," Singh said.





The defence minister said that the world's perception towards Uttar Pradesh has changed and that is the "biggest achievement". "We have managed to get a very solid base for the defence corridor which is coming up in the state."





Uttar Pradesh Industry Minister Satish Mahana, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman R Madhavan also addressed the event.







