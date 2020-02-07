



DRDO's High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) signed contract with ROSOBORONEXPORT for development of Advanced Pyrotechnic Ignition Systems. Director HEMRL KPS Murthy said that this will enable advancement in the field of energetic materials and pyrotechnic technology leading to the development of advanced ignition systems. DRDO laboratory working in the development of spectrum of high energy materials required for missiles, rockets and guns





LUCKNOW: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a technology development contract with a Russian company ROSOBORONEXPORT on Friday at DefExpo 2020 here.





DRDO's High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) signed contract with ROSOBORONEXPORT for development of Advanced Pyrotechnic Ignition Systems.





Director HEMRL KPS Murthy said that this will enable advancement in the field of energetic materials and pyrotechnic technology leading to the development of advanced ignition systems.





HEMRL is the DRDO laboratory working in the development of spectrum of high energy materials required for missiles, rockets and guns.





This will meet the futuristic requirements of high-performance propulsion systems. He added that the propulsion systems are the power behind the rockets and missiles.





"This technology development will facilitate design and development of the state of art solid rocket motors for upcoming products," Murthy said.





These products will be based on compact and energy efficient propulsion systems.







