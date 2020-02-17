



With 52 labs & over 7,800 scientists, the Defence Research & Development Organisation [DRDO] has delivered more misses than hits over the decades. DRDO's list of successes is short. Its list of failures is much longer. Thus, DRDO’s record in producing weapon systems has not been encouraging as exemplified by the delayed induction of the TEJAS, the mess-up that is Arjun MBT and the virtual rejection of the INSAS rifle by the Indian Army. But leapfrogging on the success achieved by scientists in space-related technologies, DRDO has excelled in producing potent ballistic missiles that have enhanced India’s strategic options.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was set up in 1958 with a vision to "provide our defence services a decisive edge by equipping them with internationally competitive systems and solutions".





One of India’s flagship biennial military exhibitions – DefExpo 2020 (the other being Aero India) – was concluded recently in Lucknow. A wide range of strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment and technologies developed by DRDO were on display at the DefExpo 2020 which was held in Lucknow from February 05-09, 2020. DRDO highlighted products from its eight technology clusters, Aeronautical Systems, Armament & Combat Engineering (ACE), Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), Life Sciences (LS), Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems (MED & CoS), Missile & Strategic Systems (MSS), Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M) and System Analysis and Modelling (SAM). Technology clusters, each headed by a Director General are entrusted with design and development of systems, products and core defence technologies.





Missile cluster is responsible for the design and development of state-of-the-art Missiles and Strategic Systems required for the deterrence and defence of the nation. India’s first ASAT missile used in Mission Shakti to demonstrate anti-satellite precision strike capability will be on display at the DefExpo. The cluster has developed a wide range of strategic and tactical missile systems. Apart from the strategic systems (Agni and Prithvi missiles), the cluster has developed tactical weapon systems such as the BrahMos family of supersonic cruise missiles, , the Akash family of surface to air missiles, LRSAM/MRSAM family of surface to air missiles, Astra beyond visual range air to air missile and the Nag/Helina family of anti-tank guided missiles. The displays included A-SAT, Astra and the SAAW weapon system. Outdoor missile displayed included LRSAM and BrahMos Mobile Autonomous Launcher. The indoor exhibits included models of Nag, Helina, Astra, LRSAM, QRSAM, NGARM, Akash, Prithvi, and multiple products and technologies such as RLG based INS-GPS, System on Chip, BrahMos OBC & MIU among other highlights.





Deployment Dilemmas





India is at the learning stage for many of the complex technologies required to create an effective ballistic missile defence system for both offensive and defensive purposes. The DRDO has hastened its weapon development and testing program over the last few years, it is however yet to deploy several missiles of critical value to our national security and strategic deterrence.





As an illustration, the Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) air defence system entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) only in 2019, which took over 30 years to have been deployed. The DRDO has often complained that excellent systems built by it have been devalued by poor production, notably the Arjun tank, built by the Ordinance Factory Board at Avadi, Chennai.





However, there are notable exceptions to the above, DRDO successfully flight tested the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’ from Su-30MKI platform. The trails were held from 16th to 19th September 2019. The trials were conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) against Jet Banshee target aircraft simulating all possible threat scenarios. The five trials conducted during this period tested missiles in different configurations which hit the targets with pinpoint accuracy.





Here is a substantive list of missile still to be deployed by the DRDO:





SL Missile Type Status 1 K-4 SLBM In Trials 2 K-5 SLBM Under Development 3 K-6 Intercontinental Range SLBM SLBM In Development 4 Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle Hypersonic Development Trials 5 Astra Mk-II Air-To-Air Under Development 6 Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Air-To-Air Development Trials 7 Anti-Radiation Missile Air-To-Surface Development Trials 8 Prithvi Defence Vehicle Hit-To-Kill BMD Development Trials 9 Prithvi Defence Vehicle MK-II Hit-To-Kill BMD Being Tested 10 AD-1 (Phase II of BMD) Hit-To-Kill BMD In Development 11 AD-2 (Phase II of BMD) Hit-To-Kill BMD In Development 12 XR-SAM High Explosive BMD In Development 13 BrahMos-II [Hypersonic] Cruise Missile In Development 14 BrahMos-A Cruise Missile Development Trials 15 BrahMos-ER Cruise Missile In Development 16 BrahMos-NG Cruise Missile In Development 17 Nirbhay Cruise Missile Development Trials 18 Naval Anti-Ship Missile Anti-Ship Missile In Development 19 HeliNa [Nag-Air-launched ATGM] ATGM In Trials 20 Standoff Air-launched ATGM ATGM Development Trials 21 Man-Portable Anti-Tank Missile ATGM Development Trials 22 Amogha-I ATGM ATGM Development Trials 23 Amogha-II [Air Launched] ATGM Proposed 24 Amogha-III [MANPADS] ATGM Proposed 25 SMAHO ATGM [Cannon Launched] ATGM Development Trials 26 Agni-IP Ballistic Surface In Development 27 Agni-VI Ballistic Surface In Development 28 Prahaar Ballistic Tactical In Development 29 Pralay Ballistic Tactical In Development 30 Pranash Ballistic Tactical In Development 31 Akash MK-II Surface-To-Air Development Trials 32 Maitri Surface-To-Air In Development 33 Quick Reaction SAM Surface-To-Air In Trials 34 Long Range SAM Surface-To-Air In Trials 35 Long Range MBRL Ballistic Surface In Development 36 Shakti Anti-Satellite Missile Ballistic Anti-Satellite Development Trials





Our Bureau



