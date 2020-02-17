DRDO Missiles Abound But Are Yet To Be Fielded
With 52 labs & over 7,800 scientists, the Defence Research & Development Organisation [DRDO] has delivered more misses than hits over the decades. DRDO's list of successes is short. Its list of failures is much longer. Thus, DRDO’s record in producing weapon systems has not been encouraging as exemplified by the delayed induction of the TEJAS, the mess-up that is Arjun MBT and the virtual rejection of the INSAS rifle by the Indian Army. But leapfrogging on the success achieved by scientists in space-related technologies, DRDO has excelled in producing potent ballistic missiles that have enhanced India’s strategic options.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was set up in 1958 with a vision to "provide our defence services a decisive edge by equipping them with internationally competitive systems and solutions".
One of India’s flagship biennial military exhibitions – DefExpo 2020 (the other being Aero India) – was concluded recently in Lucknow. A wide range of strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment and technologies developed by DRDO were on display at the DefExpo 2020 which was held in Lucknow from February 05-09, 2020. DRDO highlighted products from its eight technology clusters, Aeronautical Systems, Armament & Combat Engineering (ACE), Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), Life Sciences (LS), Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems (MED & CoS), Missile & Strategic Systems (MSS), Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M) and System Analysis and Modelling (SAM). Technology clusters, each headed by a Director General are entrusted with design and development of systems, products and core defence technologies.
Missile cluster is responsible for the design and development of state-of-the-art Missiles and Strategic Systems required for the deterrence and defence of the nation. India’s first ASAT missile used in Mission Shakti to demonstrate anti-satellite precision strike capability will be on display at the DefExpo. The cluster has developed a wide range of strategic and tactical missile systems. Apart from the strategic systems (Agni and Prithvi missiles), the cluster has developed tactical weapon systems such as the BrahMos family of supersonic cruise missiles, , the Akash family of surface to air missiles, LRSAM/MRSAM family of surface to air missiles, Astra beyond visual range air to air missile and the Nag/Helina family of anti-tank guided missiles. The displays included A-SAT, Astra and the SAAW weapon system. Outdoor missile displayed included LRSAM and BrahMos Mobile Autonomous Launcher. The indoor exhibits included models of Nag, Helina, Astra, LRSAM, QRSAM, NGARM, Akash, Prithvi, and multiple products and technologies such as RLG based INS-GPS, System on Chip, BrahMos OBC & MIU among other highlights.
Deployment Dilemmas
India is at the learning stage for many of the complex technologies required to create an effective ballistic missile defence system for both offensive and defensive purposes. The DRDO has hastened its weapon development and testing program over the last few years, it is however yet to deploy several missiles of critical value to our national security and strategic deterrence.
As an illustration, the Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) air defence system entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) only in 2019, which took over 30 years to have been deployed. The DRDO has often complained that excellent systems built by it have been devalued by poor production, notably the Arjun tank, built by the Ordinance Factory Board at Avadi, Chennai.
However, there are notable exceptions to the above, DRDO successfully flight tested the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’ from Su-30MKI platform. The trails were held from 16th to 19th September 2019. The trials were conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) against Jet Banshee target aircraft simulating all possible threat scenarios. The five trials conducted during this period tested missiles in different configurations which hit the targets with pinpoint accuracy.
Here is a substantive list of missile still to be deployed by the DRDO:
|SL
|Missile
|Type
|Status
|1
|K-4
|SLBM
|In Trials
|2
|K-5
|SLBM
|Under Development
|3
|K-6 Intercontinental Range SLBM
|SLBM
|In Development
|4
|Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
|Hypersonic
|Development Trials
|5
|Astra Mk-II
|Air-To-Air
|Under Development
|6
|Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet
|Air-To-Air
|Development Trials
|7
|Anti-Radiation Missile
|Air-To-Surface
|Development Trials
|8
|Prithvi Defence Vehicle
|Hit-To-Kill BMD
|Development Trials
|9
|Prithvi Defence Vehicle MK-II
|Hit-To-Kill BMD
|Being Tested
|10
|AD-1 (Phase II of BMD)
|Hit-To-Kill BMD
|In Development
|11
|AD-2 (Phase II of BMD)
|Hit-To-Kill BMD
|In Development
|12
|XR-SAM
|High Explosive BMD
|In Development
|13
|BrahMos-II [Hypersonic]
|Cruise Missile
|In Development
|14
|BrahMos-A
|Cruise Missile
|Development Trials
|15
|BrahMos-ER
|Cruise Missile
|In Development
|16
|BrahMos-NG
|Cruise Missile
|In Development
|17
|Nirbhay
|Cruise Missile
|Development Trials
|18
|Naval Anti-Ship Missile
|Anti-Ship Missile
|In Development
|19
|HeliNa [Nag-Air-launched ATGM]
|ATGM
|In Trials
|20
|Standoff Air-launched ATGM
|ATGM
|Development Trials
|21
|Man-Portable Anti-Tank Missile
|ATGM
|Development Trials
|22
|Amogha-I ATGM
|ATGM
|Development Trials
|23
|Amogha-II [Air Launched]
|ATGM
|Proposed
|24
|Amogha-III [MANPADS]
|ATGM
|Proposed
|25
|SMAHO ATGM [Cannon Launched]
|ATGM
|Development Trials
|26
|Agni-IP
|Ballistic Surface
|In Development
|27
|Agni-VI
|Ballistic Surface
|In Development
|28
|Prahaar
|Ballistic Tactical
|In Development
|29
|Pralay
|Ballistic Tactical
|In Development
|30
|Pranash
|Ballistic Tactical
|In Development
|31
|Akash MK-II
|Surface-To-Air
|Development Trials
|32
|Maitri
|Surface-To-Air
|In Development
|33
|Quick Reaction SAM
|Surface-To-Air
|In Trials
|34
|Long Range SAM
|Surface-To-Air
|In Trials
|35
|Long Range MBRL
|Ballistic Surface
|In Development
|36
|Shakti Anti-Satellite Missile
|Ballistic Anti-Satellite
|Development Trials
Our Bureau
