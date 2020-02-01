



European Union distances itself from the Anti-CAA resolution introduced in European Parliament





The European Union (EU) has now distanced itself from the Anti- CAA resolution moved in the European Parliament, reported Indian Express. On Monday, the EU stated that the opinion of the members of the European Parliament does not represent the “official position of the European Union.”





France, an EU founding member had clarified earlier that the concerned legislation are India’s internal matter, making it clear that they do not support resolutions concerning a nation’s internal policies. After reports of the draft resolution by some EU parliamentarians, India used its diplomatic leverage over the European lawmakers through its Belgium ambassador, Gaitri Issar Kumar, to convey India’s stand.





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had also written a strong-worded letter to the Chairperson of the European Parliament. He had highlighted the importance of respecting the sovereignty of a country’s legislature, cautioning that such a resolution would set an unhealthy precedent.





Virginie Battu-Henriksson, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy told Indian Express, “Let me also remind you that the opinions expressed by the European Parliament and its Members do not represent the official position of the European Union. The EU will host its 15th Summit with India on the 13th March 2020 in Brussels, with a view to strengthening its Strategic Partnership with India. India is a key partner for the EU to address global challenges and to jointly promote the rules-based multilateral order.”







