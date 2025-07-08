



Chinese President Xi Jinping has intensified his ongoing purge of senior officers in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with the most recent high-profile dismissal being Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, Chief of Staff of the PLA Navy (PLAN), whose removal from China’s 14th National People’s Congress was announced on June 27, 2025.





Li, a respected figure with a rapid rise through the ranks, had only been in his post since April 2024 and was seen as influential in shaping current PLAN training practices. His abrupt ouster is speculated to be linked to the downfall of Admiral Miao Hua, Director of the Political Work Department, who had overseen Li’s promotion.





Xi’s purge is broad and ongoing, affecting all branches of the PLA and extending into China’s defence industry. The PLA Rocket Force, responsible for China’s nuclear arsenal, has been especially hard hit, losing nearly its entire top leadership since August 2024.





Other services, including the Ground Force and Navy, have also seen multiple top-level dismissals, such as Vice Admiral Li Pengcheng and commanders of major theatre commands. The Air Force has been less affected, with its most notable removal being former commander General Ding Laihang. The anti-corruption drive has also swept through state-owned military-industrial corporations, with several top executives expelled in the past year.





The reasons for these purges remain opaque, with official explanations typically citing “serious violations of discipline and the law.” However, analysts suggest multiple possible motives:





Consolidation of power: Xi is determined to ensure absolute loyalty within the military, fearing the rise of independent power centres (“mountaintopism”) that could challenge his authority.





Factional struggles: Some experts believe the purges reflect intense elite competition, with rival factions within the CCP and PLA using corruption charges to eliminate opponents. There are increasing signs that not only Xi’s adversaries but also his own protégés are being targeted, possibly as part of broader power struggles.





Combat effectiveness and discipline: Xi has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the PLA’s combat readiness and has reorganized or abolished entire units (such as the Strategic Support Force) to improve operational capabilities. Some dismissals may be linked to failures in modernization or preparedness.





Political instability: The scale and speed of the purges, combined with Xi’s recent unexplained absence from public view—including his no-show at the 2025 BRICS Summit—have fuelled speculation about internal unrest and even a possible erosion of Xi’s grip on power. Reports indicate that General Zhang Youxia, a former Xi ally, is now a pivotal figure in the military, possibly backed by factions associated with former President Hu Jintao.





Despite the leadership churn, the PLA continues to expand and modernize rapidly, with Chinese shipyards producing advanced warships at an unprecedented rate and the navy conducting increasingly sophisticated joint operations far from Chinese shores. This suggests that, for now, Xi is willing to “burn through a tremendous amount of talent” to mould the PLA into a force that will obey his orders without question, especially in the context of potential operations against Taiwan and deterrence of U.S. intervention.





Xi Jinping’s ongoing purge of PLA commanders is part of a broader campaign to consolidate power, root out corruption, and enforce loyalty within the armed forces. The campaign has destabilized military leadership, created uncertainty about the future of China’s defence establishment, and raised questions about the stability of Xi’s own rule as rumours of internal dissent and elite power struggles swirl.





