



The Indian Navy has successfully conducted user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), onboard the indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti.





This achievement represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The ERASR is designed to intercept and neutralize hostile submarines at extended ranges, offering a substantial upgrade over the existing Russian-origin Rocket Guided Bombs (RGBs) currently in service.





The rocket system is capable of engaging underwater targets at both short and long distances, with operational ranges reportedly exceeding eight kilometres, compared to the five-kilometre range of the legacy systems.





INS Kavaratti, commissioned as the last of the four Kamorta-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes under Project 28, is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suites, making it an ideal platform for advanced weapons trials such as the ERASR.





The corvette itself embodies India’s push for self-reliance in defence, with up to 90% indigenous content and advanced stealth features. The successful user trials of ERASR on this platform underscore the synergy between India’s shipbuilding and defence research sectors, further enhancing the Navy’s operational readiness and underlining the nation’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).





The DRDO’s accomplishment with ERASR not only strengthens the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also marks a pivotal step in the ongoing modernization and indigenisation of the country’s maritime defence arsenal.





IDN







