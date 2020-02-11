



Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) Jabalpur will soon award production of towed artillery gun system ‘ATHOS 155 mm/52 calibre’ under the transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with Israel. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has obtained order from Ministry of Defence for production of 1,180 Autonomous Towed Howitzer Ordnance System (ATHOS). Gun Carriage Factory, Joint General Manager and Spokesman Sanjay Shrivastava, while talking to ‘The Hitavada ‘, informed that the indigenous production of Autonomous Towed Howitzer Ordnance System (ATHOS) may be awarded to the GCF but any official confirmation is yet to be received in this regard.





The factory has already proved its mettle with indigenous production of Dhanush 155 mm/45 calibre and Sharang 155 mm/45 calibre gun systems and efficient to develop and produce new guns. Sources in the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) informed that with an aim to strengthen the artillery power of the armed forces, Ministry of Defence will procure 1,580 ATHOS guns from Israel. The country will received 400 ready to use gun systems and rest 1,580 will be indigenously produced through SKD and CKD under ToT with Israel. Gun Carriage Factory in collaboration with other sister factories will indigenously produce ATHOS.





Along with improving the artillery strength of the Indian Army, ATHOS is economically viable for the defence budget. Indigenous production of imported gun system will make it more economical and introduce new defence technology in the country. Preparations are being carried out on ministry level and the ToT will be soon finalised to start production of another imported gun by Ordnance Factory Board, source added.







