US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad





The United States and India will seal multi-billion dollar defence deals in Delhi on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced as he addressed the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.





"We will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday," the US President said at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad.





"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," US President Donald Trump said on Monday.





India and the US will sign two deals on Tuesday in Delhi for 24 MH-60R helicopters for the Indian Navy and six AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.





The deal to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion and another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US will be a major highlight of the Donald Trump's visit to India.







