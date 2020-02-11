ISRO To Launch GISAT-1 Earth Observation Satellite On 28th Feb, 2020
Indian Space Research Organisation is scheduled to launch a GSLV Mk-II rocket as part of the GISAT-1 mission. The launch window for the Earth Science mission is on Fri, Feb 28th, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Second Launch Pad.
MISSION
GISAT-1
GISAT-1 is an Indian earth observation satellite to be launched in geostationary orbit. It is tasked with continuous observation of Indian sub-continent and quick monitoring of natural hazards and disaster. GISAT carries an imaging payload consisting of of multi-spectral, multi-resolution from 50 m to 1.5 km. It will provide pictures of the area of interest on near real time basis including border areas.
GISAT will provide near real time pictures of large areas of the country, under cloud free conditions, at frequent intervals. That is, selected Sector-wise image every 5 minutes and entire Indian landmass image every 30 minutes at 50 m spatial resolution.
The GISAT payload consists of:
GISAT is built on a modified I-1K (I-1000) Bus, which is to be launched on a GSLV Mk.2A launch vehicle.
ROCKET
GSLV Mk-II
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II (GSLV Mk-II) is the largest launch vehicle developed by India, which is currently in operation. This fourth generation launch vehicle is a three stage vehicle with four liquid strap-ons. The indigenously developed cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), which is flight proven, forms the third stage of GSLV Mk-II. From January 2014, the vehicle has achieved four consecutive successes.
