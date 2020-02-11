Indian Space Research Organisation is scheduled to launch a GSLV Mk-II rocket as part of the GISAT-1 mission. The launch window for the Earth Science mission is on Fri, Feb 28th, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Second Launch Pad.

MISSION

GISAT-1

GISAT-1 is an Indian earth observation satellite to be launched in geostationary orbit. It is tasked with continuous observation of Indian sub-continent and quick monitoring of natural hazards and disaster. GISAT carries an imaging payload consisting of of multi-spectral, multi-resolution from 50 m to 1.5 km. It will provide pictures of the area of interest on near real time basis including border areas.





GISAT will provide near real time pictures of large areas of the country, under cloud free conditions, at frequent intervals. That is, selected Sector-wise image every 5 minutes and entire Indian landmass image every 30 minutes at 50 m spatial resolution.





The GISAT payload consists of:





700 mm Ritchey-Chretien telescope based on the CARTOSAT-2 design Array detectors in VNIR, SWIR and LWIR bands High-resolution multi-spectral VNIR (HRMX - VNIR): 50 m resolution High-resolution multi-spectral (HRMX - LWIR): 1.5 km resolution Hyper-spectral VNIR: 320 m and 192 m resolution Hyper-spectral SWIR: 320 m and 192 m resolution Camera electronics and data handling system Electronically steerable transmit antenna system High agility platform to enable large payload steering requirements





GISAT is built on a modified I-1K (I-1000) Bus, which is to be launched on a GSLV Mk.2A launch vehicle.



