



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has publicly credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump as the sole architects behind the landmark India-US trade agreement.





Speaking at the India Today conclave on Friday, Gor emphasised that the deal's success stemmed directly from the "deep and personal friendship" between the two leaders. He stated unequivocally, "The only two dealmakers were President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Their rapport got the deal done."





This historic pact, finalised after months of intensive negotiations, marks a significant milestone in bilateral economic ties. It aims to boost trade volumes between the world's largest democracies, addressing long-standing issues such as tariffs, market access, and intellectual property rights.





The agreement comes at a time when global supply chains are realigning, with India positioning itself as a key alternative to China in manufacturing and technology sectors.





Gor, a seasoned diplomat with deep ties to the Trump administration, highlighted the leaders' chemistry as the driving force. Modi and Trump have shared a visibly strong bond since their first meeting in 2017, often described as a "bromance" in diplomatic circles.





This personal equation has facilitated breakthroughs where bureaucratic hurdles previously stalled progress, including during Trump's first term when interim mini-deals laid the groundwork.





The trade deal encompasses several critical areas. It reduces tariffs on agricultural goods, automobiles, and information technology products, potentially unlocking billions in mutual exports.





Indian textiles, pharmaceuticals, and gems could gain preferential access to the US market, while American energy exports, defence equipment, and digital services stand to benefit from eased Indian regulations. Analysts predict a 20-30% surge in bilateral trade within the next two years.





Geopolitically, the agreement strengthens the strategic partnership amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. It aligns with initiatives like the Quad and iCET, fostering collaboration in semiconductors, AI, and critical minerals.





For India, this deal supports its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by encouraging US investments in domestic manufacturing, particularly in defence and aerospace—sectors of keen interest to strategic observers.





Critics, however, caution that the deal may favour US interests disproportionately. Labour unions in India worry about competition from American agricultural imports, while some US farm lobbies remain sceptical of opening markets to Indian dairy products.





Yet, Gor dismissed such concerns, insisting the pact is "balanced and mutually beneficial," crediting Modi's negotiation acumen for securing key concessions.





The timing of the announcement is noteworthy, coinciding with Trump's return to the White House and Modi's ongoing third term. It signals a renewed era of high-level engagement, potentially paving the way for further pacts on defence co-production and space cooperation. As Gor put it, when leaders with such synergy take charge, "deals that seemed impossible become inevitable."





This development underscores the power of personal diplomacy in international relations. In an era of fragmented global trade, the Modi-Trump axis exemplifies how trust between heads of state can cut through red tape, delivering tangible economic gains for two nations poised to shape the 21st-century order.





News18







