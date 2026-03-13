



Russia has proposed an advanced dual-seat variant of its Su-57 stealth fighter to India, complete with full technology transfer, in a bid to revive the stalled Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) partnership.





This offer was presented during the Wings India 2026 exhibition in Hyderabad and subsequent high-level talks between the two nations. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) aims to position Russia as India's key aerospace collaborator once more.





The proposal includes unrestricted access to critical technologies, enabling India to manufacture key components domestically under the 'Make in India' initiative. High-value systems covered encompass next-generation Izdeliye 30 (AL-51F1) engines, which entered flight testing in late 2025 and are now equipping new Su-57s.





It also extends to Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, advanced optical sensors, source code for indigenous weapon integration such as BrahMos and Astra missiles, and AI for combat automation.





India withdrew from the FGFA programme in 2018 due to concerns over escalating costs, limited Indian work-share, and questions about the Su-57's stealth features and engine reliability. Since then, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has focused on the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with its prototype flight slated for 2029 and full production in the mid-2030s. Russia now markets the Su-57 as a 'strategic bridge' to address India's immediate fifth-generation capability shortfall.





At the heart of the offer lies a multifunctional two-seat variant, possibly designated Su-57M, tailored for modern Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) operations. Unlike single-seat Western jets such as the F-22 or F-35, this configuration features a rear-seat operator acting as a mission commander or 'mini-AWACS'. The second crew member would oversee drone swarms like the S-70 Okhotnik stealth UCAV, allowing the pilot to concentrate on manoeuvres and air-to-air combat.





UAC patent documents portray the rear cockpit as an airborne command post with panoramic displays for network-centric warfare.





A prototype airframe for this twin-seat version is reportedly under assembly at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ), with first flight anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027. The aircraft promises speeds exceeding Mach 2, sustained supercruise, and roles in stealth strikes, training, and drone coordination.





The IAF has expressed interest in the upgraded Su-57M1E but approaches with caution, prioritising the AMCA as its long-term solution. Reports indicate a potential limited purchase of two squadrons—around 40 jets—to bolster operational readiness without undermining indigenous efforts. Discussions have advanced to technical consultations, including licensed production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities akin to Su-30MKI assembly.





This overture unfolds amid intensifying regional competition. China has deployed over 200 J-20 stealth fighters and may export the J-31/J-35 to Pakistan. India must weigh the pressing demand for fifth-generation assets against its pursuit of full industrial sovereignty.





The proposal's emphasis on source code access and customisation could mitigate past sanctions risks and enable 'AMCA-nisation' of the platform.





Russia's commitment aligns with ongoing defence ties, including S-400 deliveries set for completion by 2026 and talks for additional units. Officials from Rosoboronexport have affirmed that all Indian requirements, including modifications, are 'entirely acceptable'. Joint development of the two-seater could pave the way for phased local production, enhancing bilateral strategic autonomy.





Should India proceed, the deal could accelerate IAF modernisation, integrating Russian stealth tech with home-grown systems.





It represents a pragmatic hedge, providing interim capabilities until AMCA matures while fostering technology absorption. Ultimately, New Delhi's decision will balance urgency, costs, and self-reliance in a volatile geopolitical landscape.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







