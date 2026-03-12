



The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile stands out as a lethal, high-speed, precision stand-off weapon, deployable from ground, sea, or air platforms.





This two-stage missile ignites with a solid-fuel booster that detaches post-launch, handing over to a liquid-fuelled ramjet engine that hurtles it towards Mach 3 speeds. Its "fire and forget" guidance ensures autonomy after launch, while terrain-hugging flight paths, low radar cross-sections, and immense kinetic energy render interception exceedingly difficult.





India's Navy pioneered BrahMos induction in 2005 aboard INS Rajput, paving the way for Army regiments in 2007 and an air-launched variant for the Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI in 2019. The missile's combat pedigree shone during the intense four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, where India fired 15-19 BrahMos units. None were intercepted, with strikes reportedly devastating key targets like Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi.





Originally capped at 290 kilometres under Indo-Russian joint venture constraints, BrahMos has evolved dramatically. In 2023, the Indian Air Force tested an extended-range 450-kilometre version from a Su-30MKI. Trials for an 800-kilometre variant are advancing, bolstered by ongoing software and hardware upgrades that amplify reach and lethality.





These enhancements have turbocharged export interest, especially post its 2025 combat validation. In January 2021, India identified "friendly nations" such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa as prime candidates. The roster has shifted, with some fading and others accelerating amid regional tensions.





Southeast Asia emerges as a hotspot. The Philippines sealed a landmark deal last year, acquiring three coastal defence batteries for roughly $375 million—the first export combat success for BrahMos. Indonesia followed swiftly, securing a similar package less than a year after the Pakistan skirmish, eyeing archipelago defence against maritime threats.





Vietnam's pursuit intensifies, with talks evolving since 2023. Initial discussions floated a $625 million package for 3-5 batteries, but by early 2026, negotiations target a $700 million agreement blending shore-based and coastal systems. This aligns with Vietnam's military diversification drive, positioning it as the third confirmed buyer.





Malaysia sustains strong interest, particularly in the air-launched BrahMos-A for its Su-30MKM fleet. Reports from August 2025 highlighted preliminary Russia-India negotiations, fuelling hopes of a deal to reshape Malaysian airpower amid South China Sea frictions. Thailand flirted with acquisition earlier but appears to have cooled, with no fresh updates.





The Middle East beckons next. BrahMos Aerospace Co-Director Alexander Maksichev spotlighted the UAE in November 2024, reaffirming its status among eligible buyers. Emirati interest resurfaced in early 2025 Indian media, with potential for integrated defence suites. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt have also signalled curiosity, drawn by BrahMos's precision in contested environments.





Latin America stirs too, with Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela expressing intrigue. Brazil's navy modernisation and Chile's Pacific-facing posture make them logical fits, while Venezuela eyes regional deterrence.





Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh hailed BrahMos as a "game-changer" for its pinpoint accuracy in 2025 operations, burnishing its global allure. As production ramps at BrahMos Aerospace's Nagpur facility—aiming for 100+ missiles annually—export revenues could hit $5 billion by decade's end, per analyst projections.





Challenges persist, including export-range caps (under 290 km for non-MTCR nations) and integration hurdles for diverse platforms. Yet, with hypersonic BrahMos-II trials slated for 2026-27 and modular upgrades, the missile's pipeline brims with promise.





This export momentum underscores India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push, blending Russian tech with indigenous prowess to arm allies against shared threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







